Equity Commonwealth Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EQC)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 400 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 506% compared to the typical volume of 66 put options.

In related news, Director Gerald A. Spector purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,040.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 6,244,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,545 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,101,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,342,000 after buying an additional 1,299,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,451,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,110,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,207,000 after buying an additional 725,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,750,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,790,000 after buying an additional 693,730 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EQC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.05. 24,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 129.65 and a current ratio of 129.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.17 and its 200-day moving average is $32.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.29. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $35.08.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $3.25. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 673.78%. The company had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQC. TheStreet raised Equity Commonwealth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Equity Commonwealth from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Equity Commonwealth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

