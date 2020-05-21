Essentia (ESS) Hits Market Capitalization of $233,838.16

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. During the last seven days, Essentia has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. Essentia has a market capitalization of $233,838.16 and $1,164.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Essentia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, BitForex, IDEX and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Essentia Profile

Essentia is a token. It was first traded on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,941,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX, Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

