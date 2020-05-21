Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.10.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPRT. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $29.34.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $41.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.38 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 4.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Sautel purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $220,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,152.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott A. Estes purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $507,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,617 shares in the company, valued at $540,809.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 65,825 shares of company stock worth $814,556 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.