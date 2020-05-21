Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EL. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 54.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $179.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.77. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.44.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.05.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 12,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total transaction of $2,194,464.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,545,745.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total value of $6,102,934.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,930 shares in the company, valued at $14,218,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,697 shares of company stock worth $9,194,338. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

