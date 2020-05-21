Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Tops $6.11 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 21st. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $711.08 million and approximately $1.30 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $6.11 or 0.00067318 BTC on exchanges including Bitbns, Coinhub, Indodax and C-CEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $199.63 or 0.02198207 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, QBTC, EXX, BtcTrade.im, Exmo, Coinhub, Crex24, CoinEgg, Gatehub, Bittrex, BTC-Alpha, Bitsane, Coinut, Coinsuper, CoinBene, Binance, OKEx, Bitbns, ChaoEX, LBank, BigONE, CPDAX, CoinExchange, Exrates, Indodax, Cryptomate, Stocks.Exchange, ZB.COM, OKCoin International, C2CX, Bit-Z, Korbit, ABCC, BTC Markets, FCoin, Koineks, Kucoin, RightBTC, CoinTiger, Cryptopia, CoinEx, Coinone, Instant Bitex, Upbit, Ovis, BTC Trade UA, HBUS, Bitfinex, Poloniex, Huobi, Gate.io, Coinbase Pro, BitForex, BCEX, Kraken, Coinroom, Bithumb, HitBTC, Coinnest, C-CEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

