Etherparty Price Up 22% Over Last Week (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Etherparty token can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Etherparty has traded up 22% against the US dollar. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00043192 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $321.07 or 0.03536725 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00055018 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00030935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002823 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011064 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a token. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com.

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

