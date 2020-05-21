ETRADE Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,078 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 54.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.64.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.44. 96,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,982,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $164.90. The company has a market cap of $146.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.28 and a 200 day moving average of $135.61.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,274,935.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $29,213,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,441,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,780,842,613.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 906,320 shares of company stock worth $132,984,238 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.