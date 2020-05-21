ETRADE Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,996 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.68.

Shares of C traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,042,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,643,728. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $94.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.80 and its 200 day moving average is $64.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

