ETRADE Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,085 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,937,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $227,037,000 after purchasing an additional 829,200 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 68,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ENB traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $31.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,565,766. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.83. The firm has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENB. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. CIBC increased their price objective on Enbridge from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

