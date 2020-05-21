ETRADE Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Cfra boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.56. 876,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,937,654. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.86. The firm has a market cap of $182.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

