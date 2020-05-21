ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $2.30 Million Position in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 77.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,372 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 567.8% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 4.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised British American Tobacco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

BTI stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.77. The stock had a trading volume of 29,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. British American Tobacco PLC has a 52 week low of $27.32 and a 52 week high of $45.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.6721 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.74%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

