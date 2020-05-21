ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,783. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $119.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.91.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,663.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Loop Capital raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.81.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

