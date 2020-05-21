ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $2.42 Million Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 62.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,627 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $1,579,988,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,063,000 after buying an additional 7,728,181 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 487.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $177,707,000 after buying an additional 891,641 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,264,937,000 after buying an additional 625,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 19.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,595,182 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $594,463,000 after acquiring an additional 592,500 shares during the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.48.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $183.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,189,389. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

