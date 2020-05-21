ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $3.35 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,040 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Cfra cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, May 1st. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

In related news, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,241.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $45.37. 326,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,451,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average is $57.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $77.93. The company has a market capitalization of $185.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

