ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,890 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCLT. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 100,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 54,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 24,735 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

VCLT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.89. The company had a trading volume of 25,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,731. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.18 and a twelve month high of $109.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.