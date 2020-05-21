ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.97. The stock had a trading volume of 20,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,753. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $101.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $364,218.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 37,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,712.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,496,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,459,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,223 shares of company stock worth $19,123,431. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.21.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

