ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $8.81 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,102 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $28,000. grace capital bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

NYSE:T traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.59. 37,875,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,002,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.48.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

