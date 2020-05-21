ETRADE Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,653 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,023,000. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 50.0% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 28,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 9,367 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 23.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,704,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,562,000 after acquiring an additional 882,200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 27,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

In related news, Director Michael A. Creel bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $478,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,027 shares in the company, valued at $517,567.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Spence bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,107.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 83,600 shares of company stock worth $1,363,083 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.48. 1,220,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,511,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. Williams Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $29.06. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.14.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

