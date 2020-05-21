ETRADE Capital Management LLC Purchases 29,135 Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,135 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA grew its position in American International Group by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 999,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,296,000 after acquiring an additional 445,293 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in American International Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 59,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 10,219.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 7,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American International Group from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American International Group from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on American International Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

NYSE:AIG traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.98. 1,258,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,925,756. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.38. American International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $58.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 4.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.