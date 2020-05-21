ETRADE Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,188 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 27,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.89. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,104. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $122.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.99 and its 200 day moving average is $106.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

