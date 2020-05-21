ETRADE Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HYD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,888,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,287,000 after acquiring an additional 508,722 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 110.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,087,000 after buying an additional 442,289 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 107.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,873,000 after buying an additional 405,862 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 9,998.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 398,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,845,000 after buying an additional 394,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 275.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 509,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,636,000 after buying an additional 373,934 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA HYD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.89. The stock had a trading volume of 49,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,805. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.81 and a 200 day moving average of $60.90. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 52-week low of $41.36 and a 52-week high of $66.34.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.