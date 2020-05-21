ETRADE Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 78.6% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FTV traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $58.93. 23,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283,844. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.28. Fortive Corp has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $83.18.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $129,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,567.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.46 per share, with a total value of $1,089,200.00. Insiders sold 16,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,185 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fortive in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fortive from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.31.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

