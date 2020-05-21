ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 1,003 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,116,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,515,191,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,518,844,000 after buying an additional 1,743,084 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 309.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,148,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,885,000 after buying an additional 868,178 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 21.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,306,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $467,519,000 after buying an additional 415,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $226.35. The stock had a trading volume of 536,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,583. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.99. The company has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.68 and a 52-week high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.65.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total transaction of $229,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,425 shares of company stock valued at $563,477 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

