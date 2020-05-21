ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 1,094 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,859,000. Bank OZK grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,002,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 43.7% in the first quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,802,488 shares of company stock worth $1,048,532,939 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.89. 1,544,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,252,668. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

