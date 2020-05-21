ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 2,161 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 10,497 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $2,315,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,206,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 827,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,194,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 268,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,909,120. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AMD. Atlantic Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Summer Street raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Summit Redstone raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.30. 12,156,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,135,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $59.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.68. The company has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.14, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.18.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

