ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 723 Shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 975.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $320.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of ASML from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.50.

ASML traded down $4.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $321.28. The company had a trading volume of 18,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,490. The stock has a market cap of $128.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.20. ASML Holding NV has a 52 week low of $186.31 and a 52 week high of $326.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 21.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding NV will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

