ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 8,675 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,675 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 165.2% during the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $3,664,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 483,452 shares of company stock worth $32,274,300 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.88.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $72.60. 1,883,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,541,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.05. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.84 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

