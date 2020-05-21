ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 9,363 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC cut its stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,433 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 9,363 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $383,727,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $312,970,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,885,156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $621,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,410 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,539,804 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $450,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,432,965 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $691,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $94,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $4.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.65 and a 200-day moving average of $112.53. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $139.59.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $109.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.92.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

