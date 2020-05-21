ETRADE Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,215.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 54.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EL traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $178.38. The stock had a trading volume of 258,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,614. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $220.42. The company has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.60 and a 200 day moving average of $188.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EL. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.05.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $896,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total value of $6,102,934.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,218,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,697 shares of company stock worth $9,194,338. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

