ETRADE Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,877 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Metlife alerts:

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Metlife from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of MET traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.37. 618,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,957,952. Metlife Inc has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average is $43.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.