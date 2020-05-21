ETRADE Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total value of $1,708,941.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at $202,667.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total transaction of $37,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,772.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,526 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $2.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $188.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,012. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.34. The company has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Stryker from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.23.

Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

