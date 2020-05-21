Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Purchased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,790 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Etsy worth $5,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 201.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETSY. BTIG Research cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Etsy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Etsy in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Securities upped their target price on Etsy from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Etsy from $53.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 34,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,163,946. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raina Moskowitz sold 10,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $812,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,333 shares of company stock worth $21,336,028 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.17. The company had a trading volume of 87,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,385,763. Etsy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $88.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.93 and its 200-day moving average is $50.76.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Etsy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $228.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

