EUNO (EUNO) Achieves Market Cap of $323,762.24

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $323,762.24 and approximately $12,493.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded up 32.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EUNO alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002152 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000525 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 37,325,817 coins and its circulating supply is 34,361,111 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.