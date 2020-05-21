EuroDry’s (EDRY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $7.50 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 96.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of EuroDry in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:EDRY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.81. 2,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383. EuroDry has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average of $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of -0.20.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.47). EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $5.07 million for the quarter.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

