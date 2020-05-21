Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -4.00

Headlines about Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) have trended extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Evans & Sutherland Computer earned a coverage optimism score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of ESCC remained flat at $$1.19 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.80 and a beta of -1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91. Evans & Sutherland Computer has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Get Evans & Sutherland Computer alerts:

In other Evans & Sutherland Computer news, major shareholder Stephen T. Winn bought 10,576,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $12,162,960.05. Also, major shareholder Stephen T. Winn purchased 21,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $25,280.40. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Evans & Sutherland Computer

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation produces and sells visual display systems used primarily in full-dome video projection applications, dome projection screens, and dome architectural treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's products include planetarium and dome theater systems consisting of proprietary hardware and software, and other visual display systems primarily used to project digital video on large curved surfaces.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Evans & Sutherland Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans & Sutherland Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.