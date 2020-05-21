Everipedia (IQ) Achieves Market Cap of $12.54 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 44.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 21st. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded up 62.5% against the US dollar. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, OTCBTC, Bancor Network and BigONE. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $12.54 million and $3.06 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Everipedia alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.81 or 0.02105779 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00091218 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00176967 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00043071 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia launched on July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,010,524,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,533,070,137 tokens. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everipedia Token Trading

Everipedia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Upbit, Bancor Network, DragonEX, BigONE and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.