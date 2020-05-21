Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the April 30th total of 2,150,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 474,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

NYSE:EVTC traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.76. 253,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,588. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average is $29.60. Evertec has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $37.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Evertec had a return on equity of 51.05% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $127.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Evertec’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Evertec will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Evertec’s payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Evertec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Evertec from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Evertec from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evertec has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. X Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Evertec during the 1st quarter valued at $883,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Evertec by 42.6% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 456,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 136,282 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Evertec in the first quarter worth $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Evertec by 102.9% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 58,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 29,454 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Evertec by 50.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 599,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,631,000 after purchasing an additional 200,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

