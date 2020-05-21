Everus (EVR) Price Down 47.8% This Week

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded down 45.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Everus has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and $26.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everus coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $33.94, $7.50 and $50.98. Over the last seven days, Everus has traded down 47.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00043527 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $316.20 or 0.03501385 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00054982 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00030858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002795 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011102 BTC.

Everus Profile

Everus is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,740,200 coins. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everus’ official website is everus.org. The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org.

Buying and Selling Everus

Everus can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

