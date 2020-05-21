Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) Short Interest Update

Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evolving Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,060 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.19% of Evolving Systems worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

EVOL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,561. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.93. Evolving Systems has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.31.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.68 million during the quarter. Evolving Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 33.98%.

Evolving Systems Company Profile

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM Activation solution.

