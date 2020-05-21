Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EXPE. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Expedia Group from $87.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Expedia Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.68. The stock had a trading volume of 8,712,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,442,105. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $144.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.16 and its 200 day moving average is $92.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $6,512,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 1,041.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 315 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 20,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 406 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

