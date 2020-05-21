Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at DA Davidson

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the online travel company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EXPE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.12.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,442,105. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $144.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.16 and a 200-day moving average of $92.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Capital One National Association raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 5,490 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 992 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

