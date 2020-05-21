Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Lowered to $103.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target cut by Benchmark from $155.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Argus cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.12.

EXPE stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.14. The stock had a trading volume of 488,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,442,105. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.72. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 458 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

