Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Raised to $101.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.12.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,442,105. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Expedia Group has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $144.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,335,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,640,972,000 after purchasing an additional 268,465 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,509,627 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,265,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,223,670 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,093,995,000 after purchasing an additional 407,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

