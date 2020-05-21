Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Raised to $80.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price upped by analysts at Mizuho from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Expedia Group from $100.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.12.

Expedia Group stock traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,524,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,442,105. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $144.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1,041.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,412 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,492 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 454,081 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $56,442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 33,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

