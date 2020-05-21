Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Raised to $90.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities raised Expedia Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $87.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.12.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded down $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $78.14. 488,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,442,105. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.54. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $144.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 3,458.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,832,689 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $988,252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612,585 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1,704.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,557,410 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $739,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249,396 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 324.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,445,867 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $654,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,557 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 211.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,706,987 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $399,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1,118.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,805,829 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $227,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

