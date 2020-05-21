Experian (LON:EXPN) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

Experian (LON:EXPN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Experian to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Experian from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,660 ($34.99) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Experian from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Experian from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Experian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,440 ($32.10).

Shares of EXPN opened at GBX 2,668 ($35.10) on Thursday. Experian has a 1-year low of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,926 ($38.49). The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,348.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,489.52.

In other Experian news, insider Mike Rogers purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,242 ($29.49) per share, for a total transaction of £134,520 ($176,953.43).

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

