Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) VP Sells $295,237.20 in Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) VP Bradley A. James sold 4,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $295,237.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,787.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ EXPO traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $68.28. 1,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,970. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $55.08 and a one year high of $82.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 49.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. AXA grew its holdings in Exponent by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 161,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after buying an additional 76,184 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,826,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Exponent by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Exponent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.