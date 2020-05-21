Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the April 30th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:EYEG remained flat at $$5.10 during midday trading on Thursday. 23,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,201. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.04. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.70.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

