Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.1% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $14,881,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 235,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $48,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,790.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $86,478.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,004 shares of company stock worth $13,700,505. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research upgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.98.

Facebook stock traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $232.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,901,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,196,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $231.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.59.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

