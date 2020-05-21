Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Earning Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Facebook earned a daily sentiment score of -1.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

FB traded up $13.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.97. 49,937,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,304,195. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $231.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Facebook from $223.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.30.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,554 shares of company stock worth $14,252,631 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

